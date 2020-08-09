Joel Klatt Sends A Message To The College Football “Media”

FOX Sports 1 college football analyst Joel Klatt sent a message to the sport’s “media” on Saturday evening.

The status of the 2020 college football season appears to be in doubt. One prominent conference, the MAC, has already postponed the season to the spring. It would not be surprising if other conferences follow suit.

For some reason, there’s a group of people on social media blaming college football reporters for this. This group believes that some of the college football media has been “rooting against” sports being played.

Klatt, who is a part of the college football media, sent a message to everyone else on Saturday evening.

“Many in the CFB media have worked hard to push panic and fear…Seeing many prominent players push back tonight…good for them!” Klatt wrote.

While there are of course some who agree with Klatt, many in college football media pushed back at his comment.

It’s fair to be frustrated about the status of the 2020 college football season. However, blaming college football reporters for the status of the season seems incredibly misguided. If anything, the people who have been downplaying the virus since the beginning are most to blame.

We’ll see what happens with the 2020 college football season in the following weeks. A final decision is probably coming soon.