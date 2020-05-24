Joel Klatt Shares 3 Predictions For The College Football Season

The state of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air. Those close to the sport are confident that we’ll have a season, but a lot can happen between now and September.

Colleges are indicating that their campuses will be open for the fall semester. The NCAA recently announced that football and basketball players can return to school in June for voluntary workouts. These are big first steps.

FOX Sports 1 college football analyst Joel Klatt recently shared three confident predictions for the upcoming season.

Klatt believes that we will “100 percent” have a season. He believes we’ll have fans in the stands at most locations and that the season will likely start on time.

College football fans certainly like to hear that.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said earlier this month that he was hearing similar things about the season.

“I’ve had many many conversations — there will be football [in 2020],” Meyer said in response to Joel Klatt’s thoughts on the 2020 season. “And there are certain areas of the country that have not been impacted by the C-virus and so they will play football. I’ve talked to enough people that they’re adamant that this will happen, and what that’s going to look like, to be determined, but they’ll be playing, there’ll be football this fall.”

Hopefully Klatt and Meyer are correct, but a lot can happen between now and Week 1.