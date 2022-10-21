Joel Klatt Thinks 1 Quarterback Has Played Himself Into Top 5 Of 2023 NFL Draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

There's a lot of hype surrounding Bryce Young from Alabama and C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, and rightfully so. However, there's another quarterback that deserves a ton of credit this season.

While on FS1's "The Herd" this week, Joel Klatt discussed Hendon Hooker's breakout season at Tennessee.

Hooker has been fantastic this season, completing 70.0 percent of his pass attempts for 1,817 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has made a plethora of NFL-caliber throws through the team's first six games.

Klatt believes Hooker has looked so impressive this fall that he's playing his way into the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"The talent is there, but he’s also doing things over just the normal course of football," Klatt said. "That is a great player. A great player. And I think he absolutely is playing himself into the top 10, top 5 in the NFL Draft.”

Hooker should have another big game this weekend, as Tennessee will host UT Martin.

The next major test for Hooker will be on Oct. 29 against Kentucky. He'll then have to face a talented Georgia defense on Nov. 5.

NFL scouts will have plenty of opportunities to watch Hooker over the next month.