Joel Klatt Names His Top 3 Prospects For 2021 NFL Draft

We’re officially one year away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Already, we’re seeing the same names pop up when people are asked to name their top prospects.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, with Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields right behind him. There are some who think Fields could win up overtaking Lawrence for the top spot.

Besides quarterback, no position on the football field may be more valuable than left tackle. That’s why Oregon’s Penei Sewell is widely projected to be a top-five and potentially top-three pick.

FS1’s Joel Klatt revealed his top three prospects for 2021 in order this afternoon. Not surprisingly, he’s got Lawrence, Fields and Sewell at the top of his list.

Travor Lawrence

Justin Fields

Penei Sewell https://t.co/QHLWV7Zv4m — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) April 29, 2020

It is tough to argue with Klatt’s opinion here. He’s got the two Heisman favorites and the reigning Outland Trophy winner as his top three picks.

In our estimation, players that might be knocking on the door for the top three include Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II, among others.

However, with such a long way to go until the draft actually happens, there’s plenty of time for some surprises.