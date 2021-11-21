Joel Klatt Releases His New College Football Top 10

Every Sunday, FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt publishes his updated personal top 10 college football rankings. Klatt’s latest list is now out.

Undefeated Georgia remains No. 1, but Ohio State has vaulted Alabama and taken over the No. 2 spot after thrashing Michigan State. The Crimson Tide, who survived a scare from Auburn, are No. 3.

After that, we get perhaps Klatt’s boldest choice, as he moved Michigan up from eighth last week to fourth today. In the process, the Wolverines overtook Cincinnati, which stayed at No. 5.

Notre Dame, which was ranked ninth last week, climbed to No. 6, while Oklahoma State fell one spot to seventh. Baylor, Oklahoma and Wisconsin round out Klatt’s top 10.

Oregon and Michigan State were ranked third and seventh last week respectively, but both have fallen out after losing on Saturday.

Things have shaken up in the latest Top 10 from @joelklatt 📈👀 Do you agree with his list? pic.twitter.com/RaXxUh3PLT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2021

Next weekend, we have Ohio State facing Michigan and “Bedlam” between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Those games, along with Alabama-Auburn, Penn State-Michigan State and others, highlight the final weekend of the 2021 regular season.

Meanwhile, the new College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.