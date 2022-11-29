Joel Klatt Weighs In On Alabama-Ohio State Debate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

While college football's top-four teams are fairly clear entering the conference championships, an argument is boiling over the No. 5 spot.

Alabama and Ohio State may still have a chance of reaching the College Football Playoff with outside assistance. However, there's likely at most room for one of those prestigious programs unless TCU and USC lose this weekend.

Despite a spirited debate unfolding, Joel Klatt said it shouldn't be a discussion. Although he called Ohio State's 45-23 home loss to Michigan for FOX, the broadcaster still believes the Buckeyes are the next team up.

"Alabama does not have an argument against Ohio State," Klatt said Monday on his radio show. "They don't. It's so clear to me, it's not even funny."

There's the obvious point that Ohio State is 11-1 while Alabama is 10-2. However, Klatt thinks there are more advantages in the Big Ten team's favor.

Based on the current AP poll, Alabama's best win came against now No. 21 Texas. He called it a game the Crimson Tide "should have lost," as Nick Saban's squad salvaged a 20-19 victory with questionable calls and Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving early.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes earned a 44-31 win at Penn State, now ranked No. 11 with its only other loss against Michigan.

Klatt added that Ohio State notched every win by double-digit points, but Alabama won three games by one possession. Alabama's loss to LSU also looks worse after the Tigers fell to 5-7 Texas A&M on Saturday.

"This is a moot point," he said. "It's totally ridiculous. The only ones out there that are going to be shouting about Alabama are absolute SEC-colored-glasses hawks."

The AP and Coaches Poll each ranked Ohio State ahead of Alabama, but the CFP will reveal its updated rankings Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.