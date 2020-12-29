Joel Klatt’s Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

In just a few days, the College Football Playoff kicks off with two huge matchups.

Alabama faces off against Notre Dame and Ohio State takes on Clemson in a rematch of last year’s semi-final contest. Before the games kick off, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt revealed his score predictions for the two games.

“So I like Alabama by 10. I like this one in the 42-32 range. I think Notre Dame will get a couple of late scores and I don’t think this will be all that great of a game,” he said about the first playoff matchup.

“I think Clemson is probably the better team this year. Ohio State has some weaknesses in the defensive secondary…I’m gonna go with Clemson by three. I think it’s a great game, 35-32 with the Tigers moving on and playing Alabama for a national championship,” Klatt said about the second semi-final game.

Alabama by 10. Clemson by 3. @JoelKlatt makes his picks for the College Football Playoff Semifinals 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/LAsdgH1DdS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 29, 2020

Unfortunately, most analysts have the same opinion when it comes to the Alabama-Notre Dame game. Most believe the Crimson Tide will take down the Fighting Irish with relative ease.

Luckily for college football fans, the night game between Ohio State and Clemson should be a tough-fought contest. Last year, these two teams slugged it out with Clemson coming out on top – albeit thanks to a controversial call.

Of course, anything can happen and that’s why they play the games.