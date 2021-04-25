Report: College Football QB In Critical Condition After Shooting

A college football quarterback is reportedly in critical condition following an off-campus shooting this weekend.

Central Michigan sophomore quarterback John Keller has reportedly been identified as one of two victims in an off-campus shooting on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Keller, who is reportedly in critical condition.

“Right now John is fighting for his life at Hurley Medical Center and remains in critical condition after being life-flighted from another hospital near by,” Lauren Rhodes, the GoFundMe organizer, wrote. “With John’s condition being critical, medical expenses will be extensive throughout his recovery. I ask of everyone to keep John and his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

CM Life had some details on the shooting:

An investigation determined several subjects arrived at the party, and shortly after their arrival, a fight broke out. According to a press release issued by the Isabella Sheriff’s Department, someone went to a vehicle during the fight, retrieved a weapon and began firing upon returning to the party. According to the press release, a second, unnamed person was wounded in the shooting and is in stable condition. As of publishing, no suspect had been identified or apprehended.

Keller, a transfer from Cincinnati, is in his second season with the Central Michigan program.