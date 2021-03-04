Johnny Manziel Has Message For Those Doubting His Golf Future

Johnny Manziel recently revealed that he wants to play professional sports again. However, he does not have his eyes on a potential return to the NFL.

During an appearance on the ‘Green Light’ podcast, Manziel said that he wants to become a professional golfer.

“I’m giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf,” Manziel told Chris Long on the ‘Green Light‘ podcast. “I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually. I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event.”

Manziel has proven in the past that he’s an exceptional athlete, but there are plenty of people skep==tical of his transition from football to golf.

On Thursday, one of Manziel’s followers tweeted at him “I am positive you won’t be playing professional golf.” This led to a surprisingly mature response from Manziel.

“Everybody has an opinion, man,” Manziel replied. “A lotta people said I’d never win a Heisman either but sometimes life has other plans for you.”

Manziel played a lot of golf growing up, so it’s not like he has zero experience. That doesn’t mean he’ll actually make a PGA Tour event, but his lofty goals shouldn’t be dismissed.

