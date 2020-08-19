Johnny Manziel Appears To Have Message For Big Ten, Pac-12

Last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring.

The decision drew the ire of Big Ten players, their parents and the fans who hoped to see their favorite teams this season. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition for the Big Ten to reverse its decision.

Many notable players have expressed their concern over how the conference came to its conclusion. While the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their seasons, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are going ahead with theirs.

Of course, the programs will still take a financial hit without full fan attendance this season. Texas A&M reporter Billy Liucci noted as such, saying the team would take a $50 million hit with only 30-percent of fans in attendance.

Former Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel saw that tweet and decided to take a shot at the Big Ten and Pac-12.

“At least we’re playing ball…” he said on Twitter.

It’s a clear message for the two conferences who aren’t playing college football this fall.

Manziel is hardly the first person to take a shot at those two conferences for their decisions – and he certainly won’t be the last.

During his illustrious college career, Manziel took home the Heisman Trophy and gave Aggies fans a show.

Unfortunately for fans in the Big Ten and Pac-12, there’s no show this year.