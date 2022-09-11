Johnny Manziel Asks Important Question After Texas A&M Loss

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the fourth quarter during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on September 14, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel is asking the important questions following Texas A&M's stunning upset loss this Saturday evening. Does he have any eligibility left?

The Aggies were upset by App State in College Station on Saturday. Texas A&M was supposed to be one of the best teams in the sport, but clearly aren't ready to take that next step.

What does Jimbo Fisher's team need? How about Johnny Manziel for another year or two?

"I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right?" he asked on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Johnny Manziel's college days have come to an end. Texas A&M will have to stick with the quarterbacks it currently has.

The Aggies will look to bounce back next Saturday against the Miami Hurricanes.