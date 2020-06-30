Johnny Manziel Has Brash Response To Fan Saying He’s Never Worked

On Tuesday afternoon, former college football star Johnny Manziel posted a photo from a rooftop in South Beach.

The former Heisman-winning quarterback admitted earlier this week that his football career is behind him. After coming to terms with that, he’s taking some time to himself.

He posted a photo from 1 Hotel South Beach, which showed him on the rooftop. In the photo, the beach is clearly visible, giving a good glimpse of Manziel’s view from the roof.

He posted the photo with a caption that read “retirement.” After he posted the photo, someone in the comments section decided to take a shot at Manziel.

“You never worked a day in your life,” someone said. Of course, Manziel wasn’t about to sit back and take that kind of verbal assault from someone he’s never met.

He fired back with, “Enjoy your 9-5. That’s something I’ll never know.”

Earlier this week, he told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal his career was “in the past.”

“In the past, probably, is the way I’d characterize it. I’ve finally got to a point where I’m trying to achieve happiness in life, not happiness on the football field. “I know a lot of people probably want me to come back and play and give it another chance, but I don’t know, as far as being a person and figuring out life as a young adult — trying to make it and figure it out — if I’ve ever been in a better place than I’m in right now. I can honestly say I’m happy and I’m doing the right things to try and put a smile on my face every day, and that means more to me than going out and grinding on a football field.”

Manziel has accepted the fact that his football career is over. However, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to accept criticism from random fans on Twitter.