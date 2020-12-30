Johnny Manziel Has Reportedly Agreed To A New Football Deal

College football fans remember when Johnny Manziel first burst onto the scene for Texas A&M, becoming a household name around the country.

He left college football as one of the best quarterbacks in college football history. He won the Heisman Trophy and ultimately became a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns.

After struggling in NFL, Manziel floated around the CFL and the Alliance of American Football. Just a few months ago, he suggested football was in the rearview for him.

However, Johnny Football is officially back. On Wednesday morning, Manziel told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert that he signed a deal with the Fan Controlled Football.

From ESPN:

“The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun,” Manziel said. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”

The new league is tailor-made for a player like Manziel. According to the league’s owner, the new league will place a “heavy emphasis” on connecting fans with players – on and off the field.

Manziel said that was a key part of his decision to join the league.

“They’re going to let the people join this league be who they are and have fun with it and be a little bit more free than what football is sometimes,” he said.

Football fans are just excited to see Manziel give it another shot.

The league kicks off in February. It features 7-on-7 games where fans call the shots by setting the roster and calling plays.