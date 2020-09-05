Johnny Manziel Sends Clear Message About His Football Future

Earlier this year, Johnny Manziel watched as the XFL kicked off league play and suggested his playing days were still ahead of him – just not in the XFL.

“ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know. Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season,” Manziel said at the time.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his partners bought the XFL earlier this summer. Does that change Manziel’s mind about potentially playing in the league when it resumes in the near future?

Nope. In an interview with TMZ, Manziel made it clear his playing days are behind him – at least for now. “I’m retired, dude,” he told TMZ on Friday night.

Here’s what Manziel had to say about his playing days, via TMZ:

“Listen, anything The Rock touches is gonna be gold as always,” Manziel says … “But I think football is a little bit behind me…You never say never, I’m still an athletic guy…but at the end of the day, let’s see where the rest of life takes me and we’ll go from there.”

While Manziel expects big things from The Rock and the XFL moving forward, it’s clear he’s enjoying life away from football.

He can walk away from the game knowing he was one of the best college football quarterbacks of all time.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have the same level of success in his pro career.