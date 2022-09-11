Johnny Manziel Teasing Comeback: Football World Reacts

HAMILTON, ON - MAY 28: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats takes part in a preseason practice session at Ron Joyce Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Texas A&M looked so bad on Saturday that it made former quarterback Johnny Manziel consider a comeback.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback took to social media to react to his alma mater's upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon.

Manziel is wondering if he has any eligibility left...

"I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right?" he tweeted.

NCAA rules likely prevent a Manziel comeback considering his professional career.

However, it'd be pretty epic to watch...

"I would pay an absurd amount of money to let an out of retirement Johnny Manziel play for Iowa," one fan wrote.

"Not sure why this made me spit my beer out!?!?" another fan added.

"I know we had to do it to ya back in 2013 but the Tigers over in Columbia, Mizzourah could really use a weapon like you nowadays," one fan added.

Manziel, meanwhile, has reportedly been making a documentary about his career for Netflix.

That should be a fun one.