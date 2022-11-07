Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal.

But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?

According to a report, the former NFL head coach has interest in one notable college football job.

South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott on Sunday night. Gruden, who coached in Tampa Bay for several years, reportedly has interest in the job.

"I spoke with 2 people very close to the @USFFootball program and also friends with Jon Gruden and I can confirm Gruden Definitely has interest in the USF job. Gruden is very close to many USF boosters. Obviously there are many hurdles to overcome politically. Thoughts?" JP Peterson reports.

It would be interesting to see Gruden land at the college football level. He's previously been linked to the Tennessee job, though that never ended up happening.

South Florida could be a reasonable landing spot for Gruden, depending on how the school views his email scandal.

Should the former NFL head coach get another opportunity to lead a football team?