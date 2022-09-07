Jon Gruden Reveals The 1 College Football Job He'd Love

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has already made it known that he'd love another shot at coaching.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful. But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I've been married for 31 years. I've got three great boys. I still love football. I've made some mistakes. But I don't think anybody in here hasn't. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

Gruden even named a job that he'd love to have.

While at the Little Rock Touchdown Club last week, Gruden addressed rumors from 2012 that linked him to the Arkansas job. He admit that he'd love to coach the Razorbacks now.

“I was concerned about being a college coach because I would have ya on the death penalty probation within six months,” Gruden said. "But, now that you’re paying players — and I know a bank with $27 billion — I’d love to have the Arkansas job! I’ll tell you that."

Unfortunately for Gruden, the Razorbacks probably won't make a coaching change anytime soon.

Sam Pittman has been impressive during his time at Arkansas. In his second year with the program, he had a 9-4 record.

Arkansas kicked off this season with an impressive win over Cincinnati.