Jon Gruden Trashed 1 Major College Football Program In Email

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden doesn't appear to be a big fan of one major college football program.

The former NFL head coach had another email leak on Thursday afternoon, following the House Committee's investigation conclusion.

In one email, Gruden appeared to trash a major college football program.

"Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another USC p----," the email, sent in 2012, reportedly said.

It's pretty tough for former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer to catch a stray like that on Thursday afternoon.

Gruden, of course, has had several unflattering emails leak in recent years.

This is just the latest one.