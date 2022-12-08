Jon Gruden Trashed 1 Major College Football Program In Email
Jon Gruden doesn't appear to be a big fan of one major college football program.
The former NFL head coach had another email leak on Thursday afternoon, following the House Committee's investigation conclusion.
In one email, Gruden appeared to trash a major college football program.
"Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another USC p----," the email, sent in 2012, reportedly said.
It's pretty tough for former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer to catch a stray like that on Thursday afternoon.
Gruden, of course, has had several unflattering emails leak in recent years.
This is just the latest one.