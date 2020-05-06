The Spun

College Football Running Back Had A Partial Leg Amputation

A college football running back had to undergo a partial leg amputation following an accident in early April.

Jordan Bell, a running back for Tennessee State, is recovering from a motorcycle accident last month. The injury forced doctors to amputate part of his left leg.

The 20-year-old college football player was riding his 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 in Nashville on April 4. He hit a pothole and lost control of the bike. Bell slid across the pavement and slammed into a concrete wall.

Bell survived the crash, but significant damage was done to his left leg. Doctors felt it was best to amputate the leg below the knee.

The running back is currently undergoing physical therapy. He’s reportedly being fitted for a prosthetic so he can walk again. Bell dreams of being able to play football again, too.

Bell played in all 12 games for Tennessee State last season. He was a special teams star and scored the team’s last touchdown of the season.

Bell’s family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs and it’s been approved by the NCAA.

Everyone is behind you, Jordan!

