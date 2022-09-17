Jordan Rodgers Names "Most Disrespected" Quarterback In College Football

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 08: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of Cash Pad speak during the NBC segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When previewing this Saturday's matchup between Mississippi State and LSU, college football analyst Jordan Rodgers made a very interesting statement.

Jordan Rodgers, who is picking Mississippi State to win this weekend, believes Will Rogers is the most disrespected quarterback in the country.

"I think they are underappreciated, overlooked,” Rodgers said. “Will Rogers is the most disrespected, underappreciated quarterback in the entire country, because he’s one of the best. I think Mississippi State gets it done."

Last season, Rogers completed 73.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rogers is off to a great start this season. In just two games, the 6-foot-2 gunslinger has 763 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mississippi State will need another sharp performance from Rogers this Saturday if it wants to defeat LSU in Death Valley.

The Bulldogs are slight favorites heading into this game. However, the Tigers will have the crowd on their side for the entire night.

Kickoff for the Mississippi State-LSU game is at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.