Former Michigan Star Has A Message For Jim Harbaugh

A former Michigan Wolverines football star appeared to send a message to head coach Jim Harbaugh over the weekend.

Jourdan Lewis, a two-time All-American cornerback at Michigan, isn’t happy with the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts.

Michigan currently has the No. 14 class in the country for 2020 and the No. 16 class for 2021. Lewis’ problem, though, seems to be with the Wolverines’ in-state efforts.

Jaylen Reed, a four-star safety out of Detroit, committed to Penn State earlier this week. The commitment sparked a reaction from Lewis.

“Recruit the State of Michigan better,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lewis was a Detroit native like Reed, so it’s understandable that he’d be frustrated with his commitment to a Big Ten rival.

Michigan has commitments from just three of the state’s top 10 prospects for the 2020 class. The Wolverines have one top 10 commitment for 2021, though only three of the state’s 10 best recruits have made a decision.

