1 ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For 5-Star QB Transfer J.T. Daniels

USC five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels became the most-coveted quarterback on the transfer market earlier this week.

Daniels, one of the top quarterback recruits in the country coming out of high school, has elected to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The Trojans’ quarterback might have lost his starting job to Kedon Slovis, who starred as a freshman. Daniels initially said he intended on returning to USC for the 2020 season, but he might have changed his mind.

Several potential landing spots have been named for Daniels, who will likely be pursued by a number of top programs. One potential “top choice” has been named.

One USC insider is hearing that Washington is one of Daniels’ “top choices.”

Washington has had success with transfer quarterbacks before. Most recently, the Huskies landed five-star quarterback Jacob Eason from Georgia.

Michigan, Tennessee and LSU, among other programs, have also been named options for Daniels.

It’s unclear when Daniels will ultimately make a decision, but it’ll be a big one.