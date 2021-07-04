JT Tuimoloau, No. 3 Overall Recruit, Announcing Decision Today

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, one of the top recruits in the 2021 class, will announce his college commitment later today.

Tuimoloau will reveal his decision on CBSSports HQ at 4 p.m. ET this afternoon. The blue-chip defender is the top remaining 2021 recruit on the market.

Tuimoloau chose to bypass signing somewhere during the year in order to officially visit schools when on-campus recruiting reopened this summer. He took four official visits–Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington–and those four programs are his finalists.

Glory to God 🙏🏽 https://t.co/2CEuTOHjzS — Jaylahn Tuimoloau (@JT_tuimoloau) July 3, 2021

Even though he’s set to commit somewhere in a little over four hours, Tuimoloau has managed to keep things close to the vest. All of the predictions in his 247Sports Crystal Ball are for Ohio State, but the most recent one was made back in January.

Whichever school winds up adding Tuimoloau to its 2021 roster will be having an outstanding July 4 holiday.

“As he continues to add weight and strength, figures to be among the elite pass-rushers at the next level,” 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman wrote in his scouting report for the five-star. “Projects as an instant impact Power 5-starter and a Top Ten overall draft pick.”

Tuimoloau is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.