Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 19: Detail view of Air Jordan football cleats worn by a member of the Michigan Wolverines before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Michigan 28-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.

Smith is thus legally cleared to join Michigan in Indianapolis for Saturday's conference title clash against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium. It also paves the way for him to participate in the College Football Playoff.

According to Jesse, Smith was in the process of receiving his concealed carry permit when pulled over on October 7. He has since played seven games, and charges weren't filed until Wednesday.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and head coach Jim Harbaugh issued statements supporting Smith, who won't get suspended or kicked off the team.

"Mazi was honest, forthcoming, and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man," Manuel said. "He is not and never has been considered a threat to the university or community. Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team."

According to Jesse, Smith's next court hearing is scheduled for next Thursday morning.