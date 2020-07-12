Junior College Football Reportedly Makes Decision On Season

The NCAA has not announced its plan for the 2020 season yet, but junior college football is reportedly set to move to the spring.

According to The Athletic’s Max Olson, the NJCAA will not play this fall, moving its season to spring 2021. The full story from Olson can be found here, behind a paywall.

A formal announcement is reportedly set for Monday. The NJCAA plan will reportedly call for preseason practices starting on March 1 with regular season games beginning later in the month.

Up to eight regular season games are in the plans.

Last week, the Ivy League announced they won’t be having sports this fall and will hopefully be able to hold their scheduled fall seasons in the spring. The Big Ten and Pac-12, meanwhile, said they will compete in conference-only schedules.

We’re still waiting on word from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC on their plans, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they do the same as their Power 5 brethren. Of course, there’s still a good chance the 2020 college football season gets pushed back totally and is held in the spring.

There’s debate over the feasibility and logistics of such a move, but administrators may have no choice.