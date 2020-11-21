Just In: College GameDay Announces Celebrity Guest Picker

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Norman, Oklahoma ahead of one of the biggest games of the weekend.

Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State in what should be a hard fought rivalry game. Of course, the visit to Norman wouldn’t be complete without inviting a former Oklahoma star on set.

While the pandemic makes a set visit impossible, College GameDay guests have been appearing virtually this season. Earlier this morning, the College GameDay official Twitter account announced today’s guest picker.

Before the game kicks off, former Oklahoma basketball star Trae Young will make his picks for today’s games.

“With the crew in Norman for Bedlam this week, we’ve got @TheTraeYoung joining the show to rep his Sooners!” the GameDay account announced.

Young was one of the most dominant guards in the history of college basketball – at least on the offensive end. He lead the nation in scoring during his final season with the Sooners in 2018.

After dominating at the collegiate level, the Atlanta Hawks (via the Dallas Mavericks) selected the former Sooners star with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

In just two NBA seasons, Young has already shown he’s one of the best guards in the NBA. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in his first year and was named an NBA All-Star in his second year.

This morning, he’ll be the GameDay guest picker.