Just In: College GameDay Announces Next Week’s Destination

College GameDay spent this past weekend hanging out with Clemson for Saturday’s primetime game between the Tigers and Miami Hurricanes. The beloved college football show will head to the home of another championship contender next weekend.

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced the destination for its show next week. Kirk Herbstreit and the gang are heading to Tuscaloosa to preview No. 2 Alabama hosting third-ranked Georgia on Oct. 17.

This was a no-brainer decision by ESPN. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs both look the part of a national championship contender. Next Saturday’s game could act as a College Football Playoff eliminator. The game’s loser will have plenty of work to do to get back in the playoff hunt.

The game’s winner, meanwhile, might jump Clemson and become the new No. 1 team in college football. The College GameDay crew will be on hand for next Saturday’s game between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. We can’t wait.

TUSCALOOSA, YOU'RE UP NEXT ‼️ See you Saturday for Georgia vs. Alabama 👏 pic.twitter.com/RNclXKbfmq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2020

It’s been a chaotic start to the college football season. The Big 12 has essentially eliminated itself from playoff contention, opening the door for the SEC to try and sneak two teams into the playoff.

The ACC, meanwhile, is stronger than it’s been in some time thanks to improved play from North Carolina and, of course, continued dominance from Clemson. The Big Ten and Pac-12 remain a few weeks away from starting their respective seasons.

Alabama and Georgia will square off in Tuscaloosa next Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. First, College GameDay will preview the highly-anticipated SEC showdown on ESPN Saturday morning.