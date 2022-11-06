Just In: The Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 Is Out

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The new AP Poll top 25 is out after an eventful weekend of college football.

With No. 1 Georgia's win over Tennessee, ranked third last week, and Notre Dame's upset of No. 5 Clemson, there have been a couple of changes in the top five.

Michigan has moved up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State, with TCU now holding the fourth spot. Tennessee has slipped to No. 5.

Oregon, LSU, USC, UCLA and Alabama round out the top 10.

The full AP top 25 can be found here.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama Ole Miss Clemson Utah Penn State UNC Tulane NC State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Florida State

The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.

You can find this week's Coaches Poll Top 25 right here.

Next weekend's schedule features several matchups between ranked teamsm including Alabama-Ole Miss, UCF-Tulane and TCU-Texas.