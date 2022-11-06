Skip to main content
127
Just In: The Week 11 AP Poll Top 25 Is Out

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The new AP Poll top 25 is out after an eventful weekend of college football.

With No. 1 Georgia's win over Tennessee, ranked third last week, and Notre Dame's upset of No. 5 Clemson, there have been a couple of changes in the top five.

Michigan has moved up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State, with TCU now holding the fourth spot. Tennessee has slipped to No. 5.

 Oregon, LSU, USC, UCLA and Alabama round out the top 10. 

The full AP top 25 can be found here.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. UNC
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

The updated College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night. 

You can find this week's Coaches Poll Top 25 right here.

Next weekend's schedule features several matchups between ranked teamsm including Alabama-Ole Miss, UCF-Tulane and TCU-Texas.