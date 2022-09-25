Skip to main content
125
New Articles

Just In: Week 5 AP Poll Top 25 Released

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez vs. Oklahoma (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a touchdown on a 6-yard keeper against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Week 5 AP Poll is out after another exciting weekend in college football. 

The biggest upset of the weekend came in Norman on Saturday, as Kansas State shocked No. 6 Oklahoma. The victory vaulted the Wildcats into the top 25, while the Sooners dropped 12 spots to No. 18.

Arkansas also fell 10 slots after losing to Texas A&M, dropping down to 20th. NC State and Tennessee replaced the Razorbacks and OU in the top 10.

Besides Kansas State, the newcomers to this week's poll include Minnesota, and Florida State.

The full AP top 25 can be found here:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

If you want to see the entire voting tabulation for the AP top 25, click here

The new Coaches Poll was also released today, and can be found here.