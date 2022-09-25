Just In: Week 5 AP Poll Top 25 Released

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a touchdown on a 6-yard keeper against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Week 5 AP Poll is out after another exciting weekend in college football.

The biggest upset of the weekend came in Norman on Saturday, as Kansas State shocked No. 6 Oklahoma. The victory vaulted the Wildcats into the top 25, while the Sooners dropped 12 spots to No. 18.

Arkansas also fell 10 slots after losing to Texas A&M, dropping down to 20th. NC State and Tennessee replaced the Razorbacks and OU in the top 10.

Besides Kansas State, the newcomers to this week's poll include Minnesota, and Florida State.

The full AP top 25 can be found here:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

