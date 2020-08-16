Justin Fields’ Big Ten Petition Just Hit A Monumental Mark

Justin Fields started an online petition to convince the Big Ten to change its mind on the 2020 football season. In a matter of hours, it’s hit a monumental mark in signings.

The star Ohio State quarterback is hoping the Big Ten will change course and play football this fall. Last week, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced that no football would be played in 2020. The season will begin in 2021, at the earliest.

Fields and many other Big Ten players, coaches, parents and fans want that to change.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality or repercussion,” Fields wrote.

The petition was launched just after 11 a.m. E.T. on Sunday. It just hit the 100,000 signings mark.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

The petition is gaining hundreds of signatures by the minute. How high could the number of signings go? 500,000? 1 million? Even higher?

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!” the petition states.

Those interested in signing it can do so here.