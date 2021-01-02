Justin Fields Had Classy Response To Dabo Swinney Question

Ohio State fans are doing their best to troll Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers following Friday night’s blowout win in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney, after all, ranked Ohio State No. 11 in the country in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot. He made it clear that he didn’t think the Buckeyes were deserving of a College Football Playoff berth.

“Obviously, they’re a great team. They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. … In my opinion — Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati — they got punished for playing more games,” Swinney said.

Ohio State went on to beat Clemson, 49-28, in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

Following the game, Fields was asked about Swinney’s No. 11 ranking. He had a classy response.

“I’m not even gonna comment about that,” Fields told ESPN. “I’m just glad we won.”

Fields has bigger things to worry about, after all. Ohio State is scheduled to take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game a week from Monday night.