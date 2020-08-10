Justin Fields’ Dad Has A Message For The Big Ten

The father of Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields sent a message to the Big Ten Conference on Sunday evening.

It’s sounding like the Big Ten Conference is going to cancel the 2020 college football season this week. The Power 5 commissioners reportedly held an “emergency” meeting about the season on Sunday. ESPN is reporting that the Big Ten is expected to be pushing for a cancelation.

“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reported.

In response to this report, the parents of Ohio State’s football players wrote an open letter, sending a clear message to the conference.

“Let’s play !!!!” Pablo Fields tweeted.

Justin Fields was active on Twitter on Sunday evening, too.

“There’s been too much work put in!!” he wrote.

Ohio State was expected to open the 2020 college football season as a national title frontrunner. Unfortunately, a decision on the season is not in the hands of the players, coaches or parents. It’s up to the school presidents, athletic directors and conference commissioners.