Justin Fields’ Dad Has A Message For The Big Ten

The father of Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields sent a message to the Big Ten Conference on Sunday evening.
It’s sounding like the Big Ten Conference is going to cancel the 2020 college football season this week. The Power 5 commissioners reportedly held an “emergency” meeting about the season on Sunday. ESPN is reporting that the Big Ten is expected to be pushing for a cancelation.
“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reported.
In response to this report, the parents of Ohio State’s football players wrote an open letter, sending a clear message to the conference.
“Let’s play !!!!” Pablo Fields tweeted.
Let’s play !!!! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/D2HTl0heSr
— Pablo Fields (@snooka55) August 10, 2020
Justin Fields was active on Twitter on Sunday evening, too.
“There’s been too much work put in!!” he wrote.
There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay
— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020
Ohio State was expected to open the 2020 college football season as a national title frontrunner. Unfortunately, a decision on the season is not in the hands of the players, coaches or parents. It’s up to the school presidents, athletic directors and conference commissioners.