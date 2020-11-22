Justin Fields Gives Blunt Assessment Of His Performance

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields has been awesome this season, but he struggled against Indiana on Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy frontrunner had his worst game as a member of the Ohio State program. Fields threw three interceptions and made several costly decisions at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Thankfully for the Buckeyes, Fields’ poor play did not cost them the win. Ohio State managed to hold off Indiana, 42-35, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday.

Fields was his toughest critic following the game. The Buckeyes quarterback said bluntly that he did not play well. Fields will need to be much better moving forward if Ohio State is going to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

“I didn’t play well at all,” Fields told reporters.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields: "I didn't play well at all." — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 21, 2020

Fields has been great since he arrived at Ohio State, so there’s no reason to think he won’t be great moving forward.

However, Fields clearly forced too many throws on Saturday. He’ll need to avoid another game like that, especially against someone like Clemson or Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday against Illinois. A kickoff time and TV channel have yet to be set.