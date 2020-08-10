Justin Fields Reacts To Reports Of Big Ten Canceling The Season

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has reacted to the reports suggesting the Big Ten is on the verge of canceling the college football season.

ESPN is reporting that the Power 5 commissioners held an “emergency” meeting on Sunday. During the meeting, the Big Ten reportedly made it clear that their college football season will likely be postponed or canceled.

“Several sources have indicated to ESPN that Big Ten presidents, following a meeting on Saturday, are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season, and they wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences — the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — will fall in line with them,” ESPN reported.

Fields is obviously not in favor of this. The Ohio State quarterback made it clear on Sunday night that he wants to play.

“There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay,” Fields tweeted.

There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020

Fields is a junior, but this was expected to be his final college football season. Ohio State was coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff loss to Clemson. The Buckeyes were entering the 2020 season ranked inside the top two with national title hopes.

It’s very understandable for players like Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to be disappointed by the impending decision. They’ve been let down by those in leadership positions.