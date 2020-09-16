Justin Fields Had A 2-Word Response To The Big Ten’s Official Decision

Big Ten football is officially back. Wednesday morning, the league announced it will be begin its fall season on either October 23 or October 24 – playing an eight-game schedule that will conclude in mid-December. The Big Ten title game is slated for December 19.

As you’d imagine, players around the conference are excited. The league’s most prominent quarterback – Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields – summed up how pretty much all of them are feeling.

Fields had a simple two-word response to the Big Ten’s announcement.

Fields’ response came to an Ohio State tweet that depicted him as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones during the ‘Battle of the Bastards’:

Fields was one of the most vocal players opposing the Big Ten’s original decision to postpone the season until the spring. He’s clearly stoked to give Ohio State another shot at a national title – and help his pro prospects in the process.

As for the Playoff – Ohio State and the rest of the league will, in theory, be eligible. If the Buckeyes are able to finish 9-0, it’s hard to see the committee leaving them out.

We’re still waiting on a schedule from the league, but it looks like the Big Ten will be ready to go in just over a month.