Justin Fields Appeared To Take A Shot At Tate Martell On Twitter

Justin Fields posted a video of his golf swing on Twitter on Tuesday night. On the surface, that’s all it was. If you dig a little deeper, though, it looks like a shot at another college football quarterback.

The Ohio State star posted a video of his not-great golf swing on Twitter on Tuesday evening. He posted the video with a simple caption.

“Got a lot of work to do, but at least I didn’t swing and miss,” he wrote.

Got a lot of work to do, but at least I didn’t swing and miss. 🏌🏾 pic.twitter.com/70kiCYGWmb — Justin Fields (@justnfields) April 7, 2020

That seems innocent enough, right? Well, maybe not…

A little more than a year ago, Fields decided to transfer from Georgia to Ohio State. At the time of his transfer decision, Tate Martell was still on the Buckeyes’ roster.

Martell tweeted out a not-so-subtle message for Fields before he officially decided to transfer to Columbus.

“Word of advice: Don’t swing and miss – especially not your second time,” Martell wrote.

The tweet was a shot at Fields, who didn’t win the starting job at Georgia right away. Martell was implying that Fields wouldn’t win the job at Ohio State, either.

Of course, he did. Fields led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. Martell transferred to Miami before Fields even arrived in Columbus.

So…was Fields’ tweet last night a clap-back at Martell one year later? It looks like it:

And, even if it wasn’t, Ohio State fans are going to act like it was. Fields can do little wrong following his spectacular sophomore season with the Buckeyes.