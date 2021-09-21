Justyn Martin, 4-Star Quarterback, Announces Decommitment

Justyn Martin, a four-star quarterback out of the state of California, has had a change of heart.

After taking a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend, Martin has opted to de-commit from Cal. He had been committed to the Golden Bears since Jan. 18, 2021.

It’s likely Martin liked what he saw in Oxford over the weekend. The Rebels beat Tulane 61-21 last Saturday.

Martin took to Twitter to make his announcement.

“After talking with my supporting staff and careful consideration, I have officially decided to de-commit from the University of California, Berkeley,” Martin said on Twitter. “Thank you Coach Wilcox and Coach Musgrave for giving me an opportunity to play for your program. Thank you to the entire staff and fan base for welcoming me and showing love.”

Take a look.

My recruitment is 100% open. pic.twitter.com/owyLh2OKV4 — K I N G J M A R T (@justyn_martin8) September 21, 2021

This is a big loss for the Golden Bears.

Justyn Martin is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback out of the state of California. He’s the No. 277 overall prospect and No. 21 quarterback in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports.

Martin’s de-commitment is yet another bad sign for most of the Pac-12’s programs. West Coast teams have had a tough time keeping top-rated quarterback recruits on that side of the country. Most of today’s playoff contenders are led by quarterbacks from California.

From the sound of it, Ole Miss is first in line to land Martin following his de-commitment from Cal on Tuesday.