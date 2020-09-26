Kansas State Upsets No. 3 Oklahoma After 21-Point Comeback

The 2020 college football season officially has its first massive upset. Oklahoma, a 28-point favorite on Saturday, fell to unranked Kansas State despite holding a 21-point lead in the third quarter.

Oklahoma’s defense, yet again, was its demise. The Sooners gave up 31 points in the second half – including 17 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats trailed 28-7 early in the third quarter, yet somehow eked out a 38-35 win. Kansas State kicker Blake Lynch’s 50-yard field goal with just under five minutes to play wound up being the deciding score.

Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler put up some prolific numbers, but also made a number of mistakes. He finished the contest 30-of-41 for 387 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His last pick came on OU’s final drive.

🚨UPSET ALERT🚨 K-STATE TAKES DOWN no. 3 OKLAHOMA

pic.twitter.com/3ZPBOgkZXw — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2020

Kansas State signal-caller Skylar Thompson had an incredible game – finishing 18-of-25 for 334 yards with one touchdown through the air and three on the ground.

Oklahoma’s loss is the first that will impact the College Football Playoff race. The Sooners were expected to be the class of the Big 12.

Of course, Kansas State also knocked off Oklahoma last year. The Sooners did go on to qualify for the playoff anyway.

Texas will likely now become the conference’s best bet on reaching the playoff. The Longhorns are taking on Texas Tech on Saturday.