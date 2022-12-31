Look: Katherine Webb Is Trending Because Of Player's Girlfriend

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Katherine Webb, the wife of former NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron, is trending on Twitter this Saturday. She's being compared to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

ESPN's camera operators have been fixated on McCarthy's girlfriend throughout the Fiesta Bowl. Every time he makes a big play against TCU's defense, the cameras pan over to her.

Many people are saying that Kuropas is getting the "Katherine Webb treatment."

When McCarron used to play for Alabama, ESPN's cameras would often be on Webb.

"JJ McCarthy’s sister is about to get the Katherine Webb (AJ McCarron) treatment," one person wrote.

"McCarthy’s girl is like two more showings away from becoming Katherine Webb," another person tweeted.

McCarthy has been dating Kuropas since high school.

"I can’t believe it’s been 4 years my lovey. High school sweetheart’s, but feels like I’ve known you since the play pen. Blessed and extremely grateful for your love and pure heart. Together, forever, whatever life brings," McCarthy wrote on Instagram.

McCarthy was already a household name coming into this weekend. Kuropas might be one too once this game is over.