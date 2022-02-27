Look: Katherine Webb’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Among them: Katherine Webb-McCarron.

Back in 2013, Webb, fresh off a viral appearance in the BCS National Championship Game, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Webb was caught by ABC’s cameras during the Alabama vs. Notre Dame BCS National Championship Game.

The then-Auburn student was in the stands supporting her boyfriend, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron.

Thanks to ABC’s cameras and a comment by Brent Musburger, Webb quickly went viral on social media. A couple of months later, she posed for SI Swimsuit.

Webb looked back on her time with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this month.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine is underway.