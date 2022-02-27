Look: Katherine Webb’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The Spun

Katherine Webb in the stands.02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Among them: Katherine Webb-McCarron.

Back in 2013, Webb, fresh off a viral appearance in the BCS National Championship Game, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Webb was caught by ABC’s cameras during the Alabama vs. Notre Dame BCS National Championship Game.

The then-Auburn student was in the stands supporting her boyfriend, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron.

Thanks to ABC’s cameras and a comment by Brent Musburger, Webb quickly went viral on social media. A couple of months later, she posed for SI Swimsuit.

Webb looked back on her time with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this month.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine is underway.

