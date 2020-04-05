Katron Evans, Elite DT Recruit, Names Final 8 Schools

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, four-star defensive tackle Katron Evans is one of the 2021 recruiting class’ biggest prospects. With offers from nearly every major program in the country, Evans is ready to focus on the ones he likes the most.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Evans announced that he has reduced his list of schools to eight. Making the cut were a quintet of SEC giants – Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee – along with TCU, USC and Arizona State.

247Sports rates Evans as the No. 181 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 10 defensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Maryland.

As of writing, no favorites have been named. But Evans has taken multiple unofficial visits to Tennessee and one to Florida.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be pretty difficult for Evans to give his eight choices a good look for the foreseeable future.

Just about every state is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA has restricted any recruiting visits.

But that just means that those schools will need to figure out some creative ways to get their foot in his door.

Which school do you see Katron Evans picking when all is said and done?