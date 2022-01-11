Katy Perry Set To Make History On ESPN At Halftime Tonight

On Monday night, the college football world sat down on their respective couches – or favorite bars – to watch Alabama and Georgia duke it out in the national title game.

The first quarter didn’t give fans much to get excited about, with the Crimson Tide taking a 3-0 lead. Georgia eventually tied the game up in the second quarter, but offense has been limited tonight.

The fireworks might not be coming during the game, but they will be at halftime. Singer Katy Perry is set to make history with a music video. She tweeted about the upcoming video.

“Get yer wings, cause I’ve got yer W.I.G. The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the #cfbplayoff tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur,” she said in the post.

Get yer wings🍗 cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.‼️The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the #cfbplayoff 🏆🏈 tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur 🦾 pic.twitter.com/hw7jM56F0N — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 10, 2022

According to the Macon Telegraph, Perry and ESPN will be making history with the video.

Katy Perry and Alesso’s new “When I’m Gone” music video will premiere at halftime of the big game. ESPN has made big splashes in the past with halftime performances from Grammy-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Imagine Dragons. This is the first time ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast.

While there’s no halftime show, there will be plenty to watch with Perry’s latest music video being unveiled.

Stay tuned.