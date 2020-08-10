Kayleigh McEnany Comments On The College Football Season

President Donald Trump is not the only member of the White House to weigh in on the 2020 college football season.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also addressed the possibility of college football being canceled this fall during her daily press briefing. Essentially, she reiterated what Trump had to say, expressing support for the sport returning.

President Trump, McEnany said, would “very much like to see” college football “safely” resume this fall. As of now, the sport appears to be in dire straits.

“They [college athletes] work their whole lives for this moment and he would like to see them have a chance to live out their dreams,” McEnany said.

The Big Ten is reportedly set to announce an official decision on the 2020 college football season tomorrow. All indications are the conference will opt to postpone or cancel, though no vote has been taken yet.

After the Big Ten, the Pac-12 could be next to fold up its tent, as The Spun reported earlier today. However, it seems like the SEC and other leagues are less certain of their next moves.

Hold on because the next couple of days are going to be incredibly hectic.