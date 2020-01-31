Ken Griffey Jr.’s Son Announces College Football Commitment

The son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. announced his commitment on Thursday night. Unlike his father, however, the youngest Griffey is headed to college to play on the gridiron.

Tevin Griffey, a three-star corner recruit, announced his commitment to Florida A&M. He held offers from Toledo and Michigan before announcing his commitment to the Rattlers.

Here’s the announcement from Griffey’s son.

Proud to announce my commitment to FAMU🐍🐍🐍🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zfuDSoAAq2 — Tevin Griffey (@GriffeyTevin) January 30, 2020

He’s just the latest Griffey to hit the collegiate ranks.

His older brother, Trey, played football for Arizona before entering the NFL. Trey most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released prior to the 2019 season.

Tevin’s father, who went straight to the MLB from high school, also received an offer from the Michigan football program. Although he never played for the Wolverines, it’s clear he could have been successful on the gridiron – he held an offer from Oklahoma as well.

Tevin’s Hall of Fame father was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 with a then-record 99.30-percent of the vote.

Florida A&M, an FCS program, finished the 2019 season with a 9-2 record under head coach Willie Simmons. The team improved from Simmons’ first year, when the Rattlers finished with a 6-5 record.

Congratulations to Tevin on his commitment.