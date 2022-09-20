Kent State Coach Names College Football's Most-Talented Team

SEATTLE, WA - September 03: Kent State head coach Sean Lewis directs his team on the sidelines during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes on September 3, 2022 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis knows his team faces an enormous challenge this Saturday.

The Golden Flashes will go into Sanford Stadium to face the Georgia Bulldogs, who have looked virtually unstoppable through three blowout wins. The defending national champions have allowed 10 points all season, with the only touchdown occurring at the end of last weekend's 48-7 victory over South Carolina.

During Monday's press conference, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Lewis praised his "uber-talented" Week 4 opponent.

"I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that’s ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach (Kirby) Smart and his staff and the tireless, relentless effort they’ve put into building a program into an elite, elite level," Lewis said. "It's a tremendous test. It's a tremendous opportunity."

When asked which players scare him the most, Lewis answered "everybody."

"It’s a galaxy collection of stars and talent all over the place," he said. "Future first-round draft picks everywhere. They just had how ever many that left last year and they just re-upped — super disciplined, fast, physical."

Lewis said his program offered Stetson Bennett a scholarship in junior college before he went to Georgia. He also called tight end Brock Bowers a "super freak" and "extremely special."

The Bulldogs are yet another Power Five opponent for Kent State, which began the season with lopsided road losses to Oklahoma and Washington before earning a 63-10 victory over LIU.

Given everything Lewis acknowledged about the Bulldogs, a Golden Flashes victory would represent an upset for the ages. Georgia is a resounding 46-point favorite at home.