It’s not often you get exciting college football action on a Tuesday night, but Kent State is giving us just that.

The Golden Flashes’ star quarterback Dustin Crum has had an absurd outing so far, throwing a perfect 17/17 for 300 yards and two touchdowns — it’s only halftime.

Kent State is one of the most fun teams to watch in CFB this year. pic.twitter.com/efNltGujsp — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 18, 2020

The senior quarterback got his first start in 2019 and hit the ground running. In his first year as QB1, Crum threw for 2,622 yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Kent State’s matchup with Akron tonight is shaping up to be a barn burner. Crum and his team lead the zips 35-28 at the half. Both teams exploded in the second quarter, scoring 21 points apiece.

This prolific offensive output is nothing new for the Golden Flashes. In last weeks game against Bowling Green, Kent State dropped a whopping 62 points on the Falcons. Crum exceeded in this matchup as well, throwing 18/27 for 271 and four touchdowns. The team as a whole amassed an insane total of 672 yards.

The Golden Flashes will look to remain unbeaten on the season in the second half tonight. If Crum keeps performing the way he has, they’ll be hard to beat.