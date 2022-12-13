Kent State Targeting Big Ten Assistant For Next Head Coach

SEATTLE, WA - September 03: Kent State head coach Sean Lewis directs his team on the sidelines during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashers on September 3, 2022 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kent State is in the market for a head coach because Sean Lewis left last week to become Colorado's offensive coordinator. It didn't take long for the program to zero in on a target.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kent State is targeting Minnesota assistant head coach Kenni Burns.

A deal between Burns and Kent State is expected to be finalized in the near future.

Burns has been coaching for 15 years. His ability to develop running backs was on clear display at Minnesota, coaching Rodney Smith and Mohamed Ibrahim.

This contract would mark Burns' second stint in the MAC. He spent time at Western Michigan under P.J. Fleck.

If he gets the job, Burns will be asked to take over a team that owned a 5-7 record this season. The offense averaged 28.8 points per game under Lewis.

Minnesota, meanwhile, may have to get ready to find Burns' replacement.