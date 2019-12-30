Tuesday’s Belk Bowl between Kentucky and Virginia Tech is going to be pretty heated. Players from both teams nearly brawled ahead of the matchup, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker reports that Virginia Tech players hurled a “bunch of profane insults” at Kentucky players as they arrived at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

The two teams reportedly almost got into a brawl.

Kentucky’s players appear to have responded on social media.

From what I gather, per several sources now, Virginia Tech players launched into a bunch of profane insults as Kentucky arrived at the NASCAR HOF last night — with at least one Hokie recording and sharing on social media (since deleted) and it was almost a brawl. Ring the bell. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2019

Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr. appears to be ready for the matchup.

You gone see — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) December 29, 2019

You never want to see two teams fight each other, but it is kind of nice to see some legitimate intensity for a non-College Football Playoff bowl game.

Kentucky and Virginia Tech are set to kick off at noon E.T. on Tuesday.

The game will be on ESPN.