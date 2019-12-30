The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Kentucky, Virginia Tech Players Nearly Brawl Ahead Of Bowl Game

The Belk Bowl.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 30: General view of Bank of America Stadium before the Belk Bowl between the Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 30, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s Belk Bowl between Kentucky and Virginia Tech is going to be pretty heated. Players from both teams nearly brawled ahead of the matchup, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker reports that Virginia Tech players hurled a “bunch of profane insults” at Kentucky players as they arrived at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

The two teams reportedly almost got into a brawl.

Kentucky’s players appear to have responded on social media.

Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr. appears to be ready for the matchup.

You never want to see two teams fight each other, but it is kind of nice to see some legitimate intensity for a non-College Football Playoff bowl game.

Kentucky and Virginia Tech are set to kick off at noon E.T. on Tuesday.

The game will be on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.