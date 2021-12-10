Kevin Sumlin Was Reportedly Contacted For 1 CFB Head Coaching Job

Former Texas A&M and Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin is apparently a candidate for at least one FCS opening, per a new report.

According to FOX 26’s Mark Berman, Prairie View A&M has contacted Sumlin about its head coaching vacancy. Eric Dooley, the Panthers’ head coach for the last four seasons, left to take over the program at Southern earlier this week.

Sumlin has also been mentioned in conjunction with the opening at Grambling.

Prairie View A&M (@PVAMUPanthers) officials are in the midst of their search for their next head coach and according to college football sources they have contacted Kevin Sumlin to gauge his interest in becoming the Panthers next head coach. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 10, 2021

Sumlin was the head coach at Arizona from 2018-2020, compiling a 9-20 record. After being fired following last season, Sumlin did not coach in 2021.

Prior to arriving at Arizona, Sumlin went 51-26 in six seasons at Texas A&M, including an 11-win season and top-five finish in 2012.

Sumlin began his head coaching career at the University of Houston in 2008. He coached the Cougars for four seasons, going 12-1 in his final campaign in 2011.