It’s been nearly two weeks since the Big Ten announced it would be cancelling all fall sports – including college football. In that time, the conference has offered little information as to how it came to that decision. Commissioner Kevin Warren has been criticized as a result.

Friday, Teddy Greenstein of The Chicago Tribune joined Paul Finebaum on his radio show to share some insight into how Warren is viewing his league’s decision. Greenstein told Finebaum that Warren essentially admitted to him that he “botched” the situation.

Here’s what Greenstein had to say:

“Well there’s definitely not a good reason because it was completely mishandled – it was botched. Kevin and I talked the other day and he agreed. He believes that when he came out with that decision, on August 11th, it was not going to be as heavily scrutinized as it was because, as he says, it was a decision that – I mean they’re giving up money, they’re not doing it for the money because they’re giving up hundreds of millions of dollars. So he thought the fact that they were doing it for the health, safety and wellbeing of the athletes was going to be enough.

He thought people were going to say ‘okay, we applaud the Big Ten for taking a stand.’ Well, he did a poor job of communicating sort of why the timing was such.”

You can hear Greenstein’s full interview over at ESPN.

The Pac-12 also cancelled its season shortly after the Big Ten’s decision. So far, the Big 12, ACC and SEC have vowed to attempt to play this year.

In the aftermath of the league’s decision, there have been plenty of rumors of schools like Nebraska and Ohio State trying to find a way to play a fall season anyway. So far, nothing has come to fruition.

Hopefully, we’re able to get a fall season with the other three leagues and a spring season with the Big Ten and the Pac-12. But at this point it’s too early to tell if either will be possible.